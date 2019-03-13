Funeral Services for Shirley Varnado Higgins, 73 of Slaughter, La. will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Foster Road Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until service at 1:00 pm with Reverend Dale Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery under direction of Church Funeral Services. Mrs. Higgins was born on March 3,1946 in Kentwood and departed from this life on March 11, 2019. Shirley was a fr ee-spirited, nurturing wife, mother and grandmother. Everybody's "MawMaw", who loved life. She is survived by two sons: Robert & Randal, one daughter: Rhonda. Seven grandchildren: Justin, Destiny, Dese'ree, Emily, Amber, Robin (Spiess), and Randa ll (Spiess). Six sisters: Genell, Lillian, Sharon, Sarah, Patty and Juanita. Preceded in death by Husband: Benton Higgins, two sons: Redgie and Raymon Davis and grandson: Reid Spiess, four brothers and parents: Lester and Hazel Varnado. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge 225-293-4174.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019