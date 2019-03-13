Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Varnado Higgins. View Sign

Funeral Services for Shirley Varnado Higgins, 73 of Slaughter, La. will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Foster Road Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until service at 1:00 pm with Reverend Dale Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery under direction of Church Funeral Services. Mrs. Higgins was born on March 3,1946 in Kentwood and departed from this life on March 11, 2019. Shirley was a fr ee-spirited, nurturing wife, mother and grandmother. Everybody's "MawMaw", who loved life. She is survived by two sons: Robert & Randal, one daughter: Rhonda. Seven grandchildren: Justin, Destiny, Dese'ree, Emily, Amber, Robin (Spiess), and Randa ll (Spiess). Six sisters: Genell, Lillian, Sharon, Sarah, Patty and Juanita. Preceded in death by Husband: Benton Higgins, two sons: Redgie and Raymon Davis and grandson: Reid Spiess, four brothers and parents: Lester and Hazel Varnado. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge 225-293-4174. Funeral Services for Shirley Varnado Higgins, 73 of Slaughter, La. will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Foster Road Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until service at 1:00 pm with Reverend Dale Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery under direction of Church Funeral Services. Mrs. Higgins was born on March 3,1946 in Kentwood and departed from this life on March 11, 2019. Shirley was a fr ee-spirited, nurturing wife, mother and grandmother. Everybody's "MawMaw", who loved life. She is survived by two sons: Robert & Randal, one daughter: Rhonda. Seven grandchildren: Justin, Destiny, Dese'ree, Emily, Amber, Robin (Spiess), and Randa ll (Spiess). Six sisters: Genell, Lillian, Sharon, Sarah, Patty and Juanita. Preceded in death by Husband: Benton Higgins, two sons: Redgie and Raymon Davis and grandson: Reid Spiess, four brothers and parents: Lester and Hazel Varnado. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge 225-293-4174. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close