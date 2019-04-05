Shirley W. Coutee-Webb-Singleton, was an only child. She passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd at The Carpenter House Hospice. She was born August 13, 1932. Ms. Webb was a single parent of 3 children, Verretta (Pam) Johnson, Anthony Coutee Sr. (Edith), and Jacqueline Coutee. She spent most of her career as the administrative assistant in SU music dept. She leaves to mourn in passing her 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 7, great-grandchildren along with a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and her grandson. She will be laid to rest on Saturday April 6th. Visitation will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1915 Fairchild St., from 9:00am until funeral service at 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019