Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shirley W. Coutee-Webb-Singleton, was an only child. She passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd at The Carpenter House Hospice. She was born August 13, 1932. Ms. Webb was a single parent of 3 children, Verretta (Pam) Johnson, Anthony Coutee Sr. (Edith), and Jacqueline Coutee. She spent most of her career as the administrative assistant in SU music dept. She leaves to mourn in passing her 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 7, great-grandchildren along with a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and her grandson. She will be laid to rest on Saturday April 6th. Visitation will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1915 Fairchild St., from 9:00am until funeral service at 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Shirley W. Coutee-Webb-Singleton, was an only child. She passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd at The Carpenter House Hospice. She was born August 13, 1932. Ms. Webb was a single parent of 3 children, Verretta (Pam) Johnson, Anthony Coutee Sr. (Edith), and Jacqueline Coutee. She spent most of her career as the administrative assistant in SU music dept. She leaves to mourn in passing her 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 7, great-grandchildren along with a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and her grandson. She will be laid to rest on Saturday April 6th. Visitation will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1915 Fairchild St., from 9:00am until funeral service at 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close