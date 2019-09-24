Shirley Warner Sibley, 65, a resident of Jackson, LA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Visitation will be at Second Baptist Church in Jackson on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her sons, James Wyllie, Tim Wyllie (Tammy) and Curtis Wyllie (Stacy), sister, Mary Simoneaux, her grandchildren, Brittany Hutchinson, Kattie Gregoire, Racheal Wyllie, Kendra Sharp and Morgan Forsyth (Westley) and great grandchildren, Addison Wall, Davis Hutchinson, Isabella Eppinett and Raven Forsyth and dear friend, Beverly Newsom and very special friends, Loretta Travis, Tiffany and Trent. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Warner Sr. and Annie Bell Brock Warner, brother, CJ Warner, Jr., sister, Debra Faye Warner and devoted companion of 10 years, Steve Sagley Sr. Pallbearers will be James "Red" Schilling, Larry Sagely, Tim Wyllie, Curtis Wyllie, Kyle Sagely and Corey Giroir. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Newsome, Sylvester Giroir and Abraham Matthews. Shirley was a lifetime member of Second Baptist Church in Jackson and served in Helping In His Name food bank, M&M and WMU sewing group at Second Baptist Church for many years.