Shonda (Brown) Harris
A resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Shonda Brown Harris departed her earthly life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, at the age of 46. Shonda is survived by her loving husband, Michael Harris; sons, Terrius Brown and Jaylan Brown; mother Rosetta Brown Onwuchekwa; father Herbert Noel; sisters Alissa Brown, Raynesia Brown, Angel Jones, Alana Noel Darville; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9 am until service begins at 11:00 am at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, LA. Interment to immediately follow at St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery, Musson Ln, Maringouin, LA. Service will be conducted by Rev. Rod Scott. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
JUL
18
Interment
St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
