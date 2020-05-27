Shondra Latrice Smith-Wilcox entered into eternal rest at her residence in Zachary, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a 48 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana and a retired East Baton Rouge Parish Educator. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4-6 pm; visitation resumes at Greater King David Baptist Church-Blount Rd. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until 10:45 am; because of Covid-19 restrictions, family will have an invitation only funeral service conducted by Pastor John Montgomery, III; entombment at Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include her devoted husband of 29 years, Terence Wilcox; children, Teriana and Terence Sean Wilcox, Zachary; mother, Delores Porter (Thomas), Baton Rouge, LA; father, William Pate (Eleanor), St Francisville; mother-in-law, Bertha Wilcox, Baton Rouge; sister and her adorable nephew, Kimberly and Brian Kennedy Jones; sisters-in-law, Machele Wilcox Goree, Baton Rouge; Gayle Davis (Sam) and Rhonda Faye Moody (Horace), Stone Mountain, GA; aunts, Betty Roundtree (Charles) and Dorothy Mobley (Elijahl), New Orleans, LA; Shirley Williams (Richard), Gonzales, LA, Gwendolyn Debose (Michael) and Lisa Reed (Isaiah), Baton Rouge; Linda Smith and Ruby Hull (Israel), Zachary; uncles, Johnny Ray Smith, Zachary, Matthew Pate (Latrice), Lake Charles, LA and James Pate (Louise), Baton Rouge; God sister, Ashley Davis (Jacob), Denham Springs, LA; God child, Nicole Goree, Baton Rouge; niece, Nija Johnson, Steven, Baton Rouge; host of great-aunts, a great-uncle, cousins and friends; preceded in death by her step-father, Elvin Larry Scott; father-in-law, Carol Wilcox; grandparents, Willie and Louise Smith; uncles, Lincoln and Ben Smith; and a cousin, Rodney Smith....I bid farewell to every fear, and God has wiped my weeping eyes.

