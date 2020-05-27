Shondra Latrice Smith-Wilcox
Shondra Latrice Smith-Wilcox entered into eternal rest at her residence in Zachary, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a 48 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana and a retired East Baton Rouge Parish Educator. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4-6 pm; visitation resumes at Greater King David Baptist Church-Blount Rd. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until 10:45 am; because of Covid-19 restrictions, family will have an invitation only funeral service conducted by Pastor John Montgomery, III; entombment at Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include her devoted husband of 29 years, Terence Wilcox; children, Teriana and Terence Sean Wilcox, Zachary; mother, Delores Porter (Thomas), Baton Rouge, LA; father, William Pate (Eleanor), St Francisville; mother-in-law, Bertha Wilcox, Baton Rouge; sister and her adorable nephew, Kimberly and Brian Kennedy Jones; sisters-in-law, Machele Wilcox Goree, Baton Rouge; Gayle Davis (Sam) and Rhonda Faye Moody (Horace), Stone Mountain, GA; aunts, Betty Roundtree (Charles) and Dorothy Mobley (Elijahl), New Orleans, LA; Shirley Williams (Richard), Gonzales, LA, Gwendolyn Debose (Michael) and Lisa Reed (Isaiah), Baton Rouge; Linda Smith and Ruby Hull (Israel), Zachary; uncles, Johnny Ray Smith, Zachary, Matthew Pate (Latrice), Lake Charles, LA and James Pate (Louise), Baton Rouge; God sister, Ashley Davis (Jacob), Denham Springs, LA; God child, Nicole Goree, Baton Rouge; niece, Nija Johnson, Steven, Baton Rouge; host of great-aunts, a great-uncle, cousins and friends; preceded in death by her step-father, Elvin Larry Scott; father-in-law, Carol Wilcox; grandparents, Willie and Louise Smith; uncles, Lincoln and Ben Smith; and a cousin, Rodney Smith....I bid farewell to every fear, and God has wiped my weeping eyes.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
