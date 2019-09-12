Siah Gilbert Johnson, a resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Friday August 30, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine, LA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation resumes on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson, Pastor. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Siah Johnson, Jr.; a step-daughter Tammy Wilson; three grandchildren Tamika Wilson, Ernest Wilson,III and Kayden Johnson; sisters Hattie B. Hollins, Patricia (Louis) Watkins, Jackie Johnson, Daisy (David) Patterson and Kathy (Horace) Jenkins; brothers Edward (Olla Mae) Johnson, Jr., Chester (Connie) Johnson, Garland Johnson, Leonard (Sharon) Johnson, Ivory Johnson and Ray Kevin (Phyllis) Johnson; an aunt, Mary Johnson; sisters-in-law Liddie Dickerson, Elizabeth Dickerson, Annie (Herman) Christophe, and Gladys Turnley; brother-in-law Joe (Virginia) Dickerson; a godchild Chad Collins; nephews Joe Cain and Xavier Battiste and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Annie W. Johnson and Edward Johnson, Sr.; wife Carrie Dickerson Johnson; step-son Ernest Wilson, Jr.; sister Lois Johnson and brother John Williams. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019