Or Copy this URL to Share

Sidney "Brother" Boudreaux, a native of Baton Rouge, recently passed away after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Bettye Boudreaux. He is survived by his loving daughters, Ann Felice and Laura, and two handsome grandsons, K.J. and Steven. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Summer 2021 in Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store