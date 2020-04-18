Sidney D. Haynes
1952 - 2020
Sidney D. Haynes, Jr., born January 28, 1952, Sid was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs. He was a rugged outdoorsman, passionate history buff, consummate story man, and jack of all trades. He passed away at home on April 7, 2020. He had a large group of friends who shared his passions, many of whom have reached out with sympathies and offers of support. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Haynes Schexnayder, sons, Trae and Michael Haynes, and sisters, Annie Guillaume (Chris) and Peggy Willie (Norwood) and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Sidney Dale Haynes Sr. and Mary Helen Olinde Haynes, and sisters, Francis H Stevens and Anna M Sylvester.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
