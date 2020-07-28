1/1
Sidney E. Pujol Jr.
Sidney E. Pujol Jr., 77, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA, passed away on July 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in his honor on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Plattenville, LA at 11:00am with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. He leaves behind his loving wife and lifetime soulmate of 58 years, Susan Esposito Pujol; his mother, Ivy Blanchard Pujol; sister, Gail Pujol Campo (Alvin); brother, Ricky Pujol (Rachel); four children: Randy Pujol (Debbie), Rodney Pujol (Tammy), Robin Pujol Gaudet (Scotty), and Sidney Pujol (Patricia); eight grandchildren: Jordan Pujol (Jodi), Seth Pujol, Callie Pujol LeBlanc (Jimmy), Colby Pujol, Kelsi Pujol, Caleb Gaudet, Emily Pujol, and Braden Pujol; and three great-grandchildren: Kyndal Pujol, Kynzli Pujol, and Presley LeBlanc. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney E. Pujol, Sr.; sisters, Judy Pujol and Sharon Pujol Cooley. Sidney worked as a supervisor for South Central Bell and retired after 31 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He loved his family, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply. He also loved repairing firearms, hunting, genealogy, woodworking, and shopping at Harbor Freight with his friends. Sidney was a jack of all trades and could fix anything and everything. He believed in family legacy and will be forever missed. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Acadian EMT's, Napoleonville Fire and Rescue, and Dr. and staff of OLOL Assumption Hospital. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with handling the funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
