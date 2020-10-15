Sidney Earl Smith passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge. He proudly served as Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a kind and caring man who never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed by all who ever met him. He was survived by a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalee and Woodrow Smith .A viewing will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at Wilson-Woodale Funeral Home from 8:30 am to 10:00 am. Interment will be at 11;00 am at Louisiana National Complex in Zachary, La. Masks are required for all services

