1/1
Sidney Earl Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney Earl Smith passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge. He proudly served as Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a kind and caring man who never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed by all who ever met him. He was survived by a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalee and Woodrow Smith .A viewing will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at Wilson-Woodale Funeral Home from 8:30 am to 10:00 am. Interment will be at 11;00 am at Louisiana National Complex in Zachary, La. Masks are required for all services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Interment
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Complex
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 15, 2020
I will miss you daddy.
Chanda Mayberry-Williams
Daughter
October 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chanda Williams
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved