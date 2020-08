Or Copy this URL to Share

Sidney Gene Musson went to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2020. Survived by a daughter Rebecca Musson and brother Paul Musson. Preceded in death by parents and two brothers. Viewing will be at Miracle Place Church in Baker, Louisiana at 2 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2020 at Miracle Place Church and burial at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2020 at Sandy Creek Cemetery in Pride, Louisiana.

