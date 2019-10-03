Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Psalms 23:6 - Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Sidney B Guidroz – "Sid", at age 87, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Sidney was born on July 6, 1932, in Baton Rouge, LA. He and his wife Dot spent the early years of their life residing in Brownsfield, LA. Sid worked for Kaiser Aluminum for 20 years. He retired to Punkin Park Campground and then to Hidden Oaks Campground, where they shared many happy years with each other and fellow residents. The last 4 years He resided in Loranger, LA. Sid loved the Lord and was a member of Cross Gate Baptist Church in Robert, La. He is a former member of Foster Road Baptist Church, where he accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized by his friend and former Pastor, Bro. Huey Moak. Anyone that knew Sid knew he had a love for motorcycles. His favorite past time was riding Harley's with his son Mike. He spent many of his younger days with grandsons as they raced dirt bikes, and he was their personal mechanic. He was very good at fixing things, especially motorcycles. Many friendships were formed over the years and motorcycles were the connection. He cherished those days with family and friends while riding his Harley as often as he could. At 85 he was still at it! Sid loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a great zest for life and his motto in his later years was "Old Guys Rule". Sid is survived by his two daughters: Lydia G. Psalms 23:6 - Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Sidney B Guidroz – "Sid", at age 87, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Sidney was born on July 6, 1932, in Baton Rouge, LA. He and his wife Dot spent the early years of their life residing in Brownsfield, LA. Sid worked for Kaiser Aluminum for 20 years. He retired to Punkin Park Campground and then to Hidden Oaks Campground, where they shared many happy years with each other and fellow residents. The last 4 years He resided in Loranger, LA. Sid loved the Lord and was a member of Cross Gate Baptist Church in Robert, La. He is a former member of Foster Road Baptist Church, where he accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized by his friend and former Pastor, Bro. Huey Moak. Anyone that knew Sid knew he had a love for motorcycles. His favorite past time was riding Harley's with his son Mike. He spent many of his younger days with grandsons as they raced dirt bikes, and he was their personal mechanic. He was very good at fixing things, especially motorcycles. Many friendships were formed over the years and motorcycles were the connection. He cherished those days with family and friends while riding his Harley as often as he could. At 85 he was still at it! Sid loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a great zest for life and his motto in his later years was "Old Guys Rule". Sid is survived by his two daughters: Lydia G. Smith (Malcom) and Janice G. Sylvester; one son: Mike Guidroz (Michelle); 8 Grandchildren: Donna Halphen (Stephen), Ric Smith (Danielle), Scott Landry (Phoebe), Angie Landry, Dwayne Landry (Christina), Lucas Stanley (Ashley), Jessica Bennett (Mickey), Trey Sylvester; two brothers: Mickey and Chris Guidroz; 13 Great Grandchildren: best friend of 80 plus years, Kenny Harold. Sid was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy W. Guidroz; Father and Mother: Sidney and Christine Guidroz; brother: Larry Guidroz; sister: Gloria Cook; son- in –law: Ronnie Sylvester. A grave side service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the or in Honor of Sidney Guidroz. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.