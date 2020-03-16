|
Sidney J. Dedeaux, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, La, passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Sidney was a veteran in the Korean War, and a member of St. George Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also loved to cook and watch football. Sidney is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lina Maria Dedeaux; son, Paul Dedeaux; daughter, Mary Honore' and husband Aaron; step-daughter, Lina Jacobs and husband James; step-son, Brandon Rodriguez; grandchildren, Olivia, Hayes, Hunter, and Harrison who is due in April; and his siblings, Shirley Hebert, Marilyn Saputo, and Myron Dedeaux. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmore James Dedeaux and Marie Alease Dedeaux. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA on March 19, 2020 from 8:30 am until a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020