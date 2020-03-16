The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr.,
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Dedeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney J. Dedeaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney J. Dedeaux Obituary
Sidney J. Dedeaux, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, La, passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Sidney was a veteran in the Korean War, and a member of St. George Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also loved to cook and watch football. Sidney is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lina Maria Dedeaux; son, Paul Dedeaux; daughter, Mary Honore' and husband Aaron; step-daughter, Lina Jacobs and husband James; step-son, Brandon Rodriguez; grandchildren, Olivia, Hayes, Hunter, and Harrison who is due in April; and his siblings, Shirley Hebert, Marilyn Saputo, and Myron Dedeaux. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmore James Dedeaux and Marie Alease Dedeaux. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA on March 19, 2020 from 8:30 am until a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now