Sidney J. "Plug" Hedges, Jr. passed away at The Crossing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 69. He was a native and resident of Bayou Pigeon. Plug was a retired pipefitter with Local 198 and became a commercial fisherman after retiring. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Friday, March 13th, 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 14th, from 8 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Plug is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Hedges, two daughters, Katina Thibodaux and Latisha Landry; one step-daughter, Jo Elaine Fondren; one step-son, Eddie Wheat; five grandchildren, Reese, Allie and Jace Landry, Zoe and Preslee Henson; four siblings, Ava Vaughn, Shirley Collins, Margaret Landry, Eugene Hedges. Plug was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Mae Hedges; grandchild, Chloe Mae Landry; parents, Sidney J. Sr. and Ezora Marie Sauce Hedges; siblings, Annie Lou Vaughn and Henry Joseph Hedges. Plug loved to hunt, fish and play cards. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020