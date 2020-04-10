Sidney Leroy Achord, 40, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Baton Rouge. He worked for Local 198 and was a graduate of Live Oak High School, class of 1996. He is survived by his partner in love and life Melanie Chambliss, sons, Tate Willis Achord and Tyler Chambliss, daughter, Sydney Faith Achord, parents, Willis "Bubba" Achord and Bambi Benton Achord, best friend and aunt, Cindy Achord, brother, Justin Achord and Paiton, niece, Avery Achord, nephew, Austin Achord. He was preceded in death by his son Dylan Achord. He is also survived by his extended family; Megan Wren, Brittan Chambliss, Brayden and Angel. Sidney will be dearly missed by his many loving uncles and aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Joe & Mary Mayberry, paternal grandfather, Sidney L Achord, and maternal grandparents Cecil and Shirley Benton. Sidney loved LSU Football, Belle River camp and fishing, his Mama's Christmas gumbo and snuggles from his little buddy Tate. Due to current circumstances the family will have a private service. The family would like to thank Sidney's good friend "Preacher" for conducting the service. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com The funeral will be live streamed on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 2:00pm. The link will be at the bottom of his obituary at Sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020