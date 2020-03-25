Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Malcom Garrison Sr.. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Malcolm Garrison, Sr. was born on April 23, 1934 in Watson, Louisiana and passed to his eternal life on March 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He grew up in Watson and attended Live Oak High School on the basketball and baseball teams. Sid attended Louisiana State University where he was just a few hours shy of graduation and served in the Air Force ROTC there. He met his wife, Dot, while attending Amite Baptist church at about twelve years of age. Dot recalled that she "first laid eyes on him" when he crawled through a window into their Sunday evening Bible study. Sid was a tireless servant of his beloved community, family, and friends. "Mr. Sid" as he was known to young people, coached baseball, basketball, and tennis. He was instrumental in the founding of the Denham Springs High School Tennis Team having coached the team to numerous state championship and district singles titles. As an athlete, he raced cars, played semi-pro baseball, and participated in the Senior Olympics where he won numerous awards and honors in basketball, volleyball and softball. He served his community as President of the Livingston Parish Fair Association, President of the Denham Springs Parks and Recreation Commission, member of the Ward II Water District board, member of the Denham Springs Parks and Recreation Board, Deacon at Amite Baptist Church, and as an advocate for the American Heart Association and a cure for Alzheimer's Disease. Sid valued people and relationships more than the things of this world. He lived life simply. He had a way with people that made everyone feel as though they were among his closest friends. He "ran into" people he knew everywhere he went and made them feel special. When they needed a touch of his wisdom, friends and family knew they could find him on his front porch swing listening to the breeze at his beloved home "on the hill," Oak Ridge. He was a husband, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, father-in-law, and grandfather aka Poppy. More than anything else in life he was proud of his family and he seldom failed to tell them so. Sid's reverence for God and his love of country lead him to give to many Christian charities and patriotic causes. He also became a student of local history, American history, and the Bible. His home is filled with note pads of "sermon notes" and bits of wisdom he passed on to those he loved. Sid retired from the Department of Transportation and Development where he worked as an Engineering Specialist. He was also a skilled land surveyor, craftsman and mechanic. Sid is survived by sons Sid Garrison Jr. and wife Christine, of Denham Springs, Chad Garrison and wife Shea of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter, Jana Garrison Orillion and husband, Chad; precious granddaughter, Ava Gray Orillion, of Denham Springs; sister, Beth Foster of Watson, Louisiana; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Dorothy (Dot) Garrison; parents John Sidney Garrison and wife Maybelle; sisters, Iris Wilma Hooks and Marjorie Ann Garrison. Due to COVID – 19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later date to include his many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Services at 3772 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. The Garrison and Orillion families would like to thank the dedicated staffs of Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House for their compassionate care. Farewell to a great and kind man; a gentle man of God who served his LORD well. May he rest in eternal peace with his LORD and his beloved wife, Dot. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 