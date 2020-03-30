Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Marshall Longwell Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Marshall Longwell, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, successful businessman, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the Butterfly Wing of the Baton Rouge General, Mid City on Friday, March 27 at the age of 81. His mind lasted way longer than his body. Sidney was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Carver Longwell, Sr. of St. Louis, Missouri, Elenor Sanchez Longwell Goudeau of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Norman Goudeau of New Roads, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sealann Kelton Longwell. Sidney was a graduate of Catholic High School, where he lettered in baseball, football and basketball. As he laughingly said, he was the manager of the football and basketball teams. He graduated from LSU in 1967, often saying "thank for the push, Sealann"! The following year, they married, beginning a life and family together. He had a 26-year career with Fidelity National Bank, leaving to go into business for himself. Sidney served on several boards, including the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission, East Baton Rouge Mortgage Finance Authority, Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry. Additionally, he was a proud member of ODK and Lambda Xi. Most importantly, Sidney was a devoted family man, saying "People that don't get involved with their kids are missing out!" He was an adoring father, grandfather, and a great husband. Pops, as he was affectionately called, is also survived by his daughter Kelly Longwell (Scott) Gottsche, son Sidney Marshall (Jenny) Longwell and his grandchildren Lock, James, Sidney III and Reid, all of New Orleans, LA. Although a lifelong Catholic, he attended St. John's United Methodist Church with Sealann. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. As the story goes, Ronnie Bullion and Sidney were fishing and caught enough red fish to sink the boat. He was also a damn good cook, even if he said so himself. He made many wonderful memories at "the lease," whether it was plowing the fields or looking for the big one. Honorary pallbearers are Lock Gottsche, James Gottsche, Sonny Cranch, Tom Ed McHugh, Danny Longwell, Jr and Jeff Longwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made Catholic High School (855 Hearthstone Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806), LSU Foundation (3796 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70802), Butterfly Wing of Hospice (3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806) or New Blue Foundation, supporting autism efforts in New Orleans (c/o Chartwell Center, 1225 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130). Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We will surely miss him! 