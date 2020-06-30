Sidney Paul Spillman, Sr. passed away on June 28, 2020. He was 97. Born to Green and Essie Spillman on December 1, 1922. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Cecil and Ray. As a child his father delivered the mail by horse and buggy and as an adult his grandchildren could talk instantly anywhere around the world. He fought in a world war and lived to hold a great grandchild in his arms. He gave an honest day's work, raised a family, coached little league, taught Sunday school, and never met a stranger. Today he hugged his Maker and asked after family and old friends. Left behind in a less perfect world is his wife of more than 64 years, Eva Nell, 3 sons, Paul, Mike and Russell and wife, Ashley; 4 grandsons, Eric, Walker, Devan and Garrett. 2 great grandchildren, Landon and Lorelei; and the families of numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A public memorial will be announced at a later date. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.