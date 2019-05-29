Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney "Mike" "Reb" Raborn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Celebration of Sidney "Mike" Raborn will be held Saturday, June 1, First United Methodist Church, Plaquemine, with visitation at 10:00 service at 11:00. Reverend Derrick Hills and Reverend Daryl Tate will officiate. A native of Osyka, Ms he was born 11/6/42, graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1961, served in the Navy from 1963 to 1967, was a Viet Nam Veteran, retired from Dow Chemical in 1994 with 30 years of service. His favorite Bible verse is John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." He loved life with a craving for Harleys, parties, and blues and hard rock. In 2008 he made the switch from customizing Harley's to his 1957 GMC truck. He loved hunting, fishing, and fellowshipping making friends in each endeavor of his life, the nicest person anyone would ever meet. He will be missed dearly. Parkinson's disease took its toll, but he remained high spirited and hopeful until the end, passing away peacefully at his home May 22, with his wife by his side. Preceded in death by father, Sidney W. Raborn, mother Helen Addison Raborn, brother Charles W. Raborn. Survived by wife of forty years, (Annie) Laurie Hebert Raborn of Port Allen, son Michael D. Raborn, Gretna, daughter Shannon R. Thibodeaux and husband Kirk, Port Allen, daughter Heather Higginbotham, California, sister Patricia Raborn Griffin and husband Bob of Watson. Five grandchildren, Donovan Cullum, Round Rock, Texas, Conner Cullum, Port Allen, Gage and Sydney Thibodeaux, Port Allen, Ernest Fowler, Baton Rouge. Four sisters-in-law who he loved dearly, Julie Hoffer and husband Ronnie, Arlene Jacobson and husband, Jeff, Rhonda Martinez and husband Larry, and Dana Hebert with JuJu Guillume. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for help with final expenses.

