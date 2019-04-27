Sidney Douglas, age 86, entered eternal rest, Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was a native of Franklinton, LA and a longtime resident of Hammond and later Baton Rouge. Sidney proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he fought in the Korean War and was awarded two Bronze Service Stars. He was an avid reader who also loved listening to classical music. He took pride in his children and grandchildren's accomplishments. Sidney is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Sidney is survived by his daughters, Allison Cameron, Amy Russell, Andrea Parsons (Dan), and Sydney Douglas; son, Eric Douglas; grandchildren, Olivia, Hannah, Sam and James Parsons, Sarah and Camille Abdel-Jawad, Abigail Russell; sister, Ruth Comeaux; brother, Kenith Douglas; and sister-in-law, Ann Mydland Simmons. Sidney is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Louise Mydland Douglas; parents, Hugh and Lillian; and brothers, George Douglas, and Donald Douglas. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Cemetery in Hammond, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019