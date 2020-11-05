1/
Silas H. Dorsey
1959 - 2020
A resident and Native of Gonzales, LA., departed this life on Thursday October 29, 2020 at his residence in Gonzales. He was 61, visiting at Do Right Baptist Church, Gonzales, LA., on Friday, October 6, 2020 from 9am until service time 11am. Interment in church cemetery. He was employed at Blue Runner and Gonzales Weekly for many years. He then went to work at Uniroyal Plant / Lions Copolymer/ Brown and Root where he for the past 20 years. He leaves to cherish his memories: a son, Jeremy Dorsey, (three) sisters: Gwen Dorsey, Baton Rouge, LA ;Catherine Dorsey (David R.) Darrow, LA ,Priscila Vernell, Gonzales, LA; (eight) brothers: Thomas Dorsey, Jr, Joseph Douglas, Gonzales, LA, David (Sylvie) Dorsey, Oklahoma City, OK, Robert Dorsey, Los Angeles, CA, Glenn (Sandra) Dorsey, Prairieville, LA John (Cara) Douglas, Lake Elsinore ,CA Elphamous (Rosa) Dorsey, Wichita, KS, Kenneth Dorsey, Baton Rouge, LA; (two) grandchildren Jeremy and Madison, both of Baton Rouge, LA; Six (Aunts) Mary Delmore, Gonzales, LA Cora Burns, Baton Rouge LA. Victoria Dorsey, Greensburg LA., Johnnie Mae Williams, St Gabriel, LA, Dora Bell Williams, Gonzales, LA, Mary Lee Williams, Darrow, LA. One uncle, David Dorsey, New Orleans, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, including a devoted cousin, Donna Williams, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Minerva Williams Dorsey and Thomas Dorsey, Sr. two brothers, Willie Jimmy" Dorsey and Daniel Douglas; a (sister) Rose Dorsey; grandparents Kansas and John Williams Sr. a great nephew Jaden Douglas, (three) aunts and (six) uncles. Services by Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Do Right Baptist Church
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
Do Right Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Memories & Condolences

November 5, 2020
Praying for you and your family
Adrienne Butler
Friend
November 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sandra Williams
Friend
November 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat Moore
Coworker
