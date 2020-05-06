Simon Joseph Landry
Simon Joseph Landry, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was a native of Brusly St. Martin and resident of Belle Rose. He was a lifelong farmer of Assumption Parish who was recognized with many high yield awards. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie L. and Sidney Alleman of Belle Rose, two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and JoAnn H. Landry of Brusly and Greg and Kay C. Landry of Thibodaux; six grandchildren, Ben and wife, Heather Landry, Laura and husband, Paul Laney, Jake and wife, Brandi Alleman, Simone' and husband, Britt Wright, Kimberly and husband, Chase Templet and Kristie and husband, Marshall Heltz; twelve great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Bishop, Matt, Nick, Sidney, Locke, Hayden, Evan, Ava, Saige, Emma and Luke, and sisters, Janet Landry and Theresa Hensarling. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Elmina Landry; parents, Moise and Josephine Landry; brother, Norris Landry; sisters, Dallas & Gertie Landry and Lucy Giroir and his great-grandson Brennan Bujol. The family would like to thank Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Bienvenu and staff and Amedysis Hospice Care, especially Beth and Lois. Due to current circumstances service will be private.

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
