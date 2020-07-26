Simone Cooper Sclafani, 55, passed away on July 18, 2020 at her home in Peoria, Arizona. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, from 10:30 am -12:00 pm at St. Angela Merici Church in Metairie, located at 901 Beverly Garden Drive. A Catholic Mass of Burial will follow at noon and will be officiated by Father Beau Charbonnet. A private family burial will be held at St. Louis Cemetery #3 in New Orleans. Arrangements are being coordinated by Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. Simone was born in New Orleans to Dr. Allan Cooper Sr. and Yvonne Delort Cooper on March 27, 1965. She attended St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans and Louisiana State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She later attended the University of New Orleans and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. She married Gino Earl Sclafani on 08/23/1997 in New Orleans, Louisiana. From 2001-2018, Simone worked as the Clinic Manager at Williamson Eye Center in Gonzales, Louisiana, and she was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church in Prairieville, Louisiana. After relocating with her family to Peoria, Arizona, Simone worked as an Optometrist Tech at Avant Garde Eye Care in Phoenix, Arizona, and she was a member of Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria, AZ. Simone is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Allan B. Cooper Sr.; her maternal grandmother, Yvonne B. Delort; maternal grandfather Alexis F. Delort; paternal grandmother Bertha B. Cooper; and paternal grandfather Daniel W. Cooper, Sr. Simone is survived by her husband, Gino Sclafani; her son, Bradley Meyers; son Evan Meyers and his wife, Analise Meyers; son Gino Sclafani, Jr.; daughter, Olivia Sclafani; mother, Yvonne D. Cooper; sister, Alexis Cooper; sister, Nicole Cooper; brother Allan Cooper Jr. and his wife, Tanya Cooper; niece, Morgan Radosta and her husband Nicholas Radosta; niece, Mia Baroni; niece, Abby Baroni; nephew, Cole Cooper; niece, Allie Cooper; great niece, Stella Radosta; great nephew, Rowan Radosta. Simone was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Those closest to Simone remember her selflessness, her patience and her ability to help others see the good in everything. The family invites you to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.