Sirniania A. Brooks departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 54, a native of Belle Rose, LA . Visitation on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Ronald Dorsey. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019