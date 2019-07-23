Sirniania A. Brooks

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Obituary
Sirniania A. Brooks departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 54, a native of Belle Rose, LA . Visitation on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Ronald Dorsey. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
