Sister Bertrand Lieux, CSJ, a Sister of St. Joseph for 72 years, passed away at Mount St. Mary Convent in Wichita, Kansas, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Sister Bertrand was born in New Roads, Louisiana, one of eleven children of the late Joseph Bertrand Lieux Sr. and Frances Azema Lorio Lieux. Baptized Rita Ann, Sister Bertrand is survived by siblings, Magda Lieux Bonnette and Ralph Lorio Lieux (Ellen). Sister Bertrand is survived by one sister Magda Lieux Bonnette, a brother Ralph Lieux (Ellen), and four sisters-in-law: Meredith Lieux, Laverne Lieux, Shirley Lieux, and M. Alice Lieux. She was preceded in death by brothers Joseph Bertrand Jr., Charles Jerome, John Albin, J. Edward, Theodore (Ted) Richard, and sisters M. Lucille L. Roy, Frances L. Dabadie, Sister Beth Lieux, C.S.J. and brothers-in-law Francis Eugene Roy, J. Levy Dabadie Jr. and Charles Bonnette. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Sister Bertrand graduated from St. Joseph Academy in New Roads and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans in 1947, professing perpetual vows in 1952. She attended Loyola University and received a B.S. in Secondary Education, a Masters in Hospital Business Administration at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Oh. and an M.A. in Spirituality at the University of San Francisco. Sister Bertrand began teaching at St. Rose de Lima School (New Orleans) in 1949, taught and was principal at Sacred Heart School (Grand Coteau, La.) and at St. Rita School (Harahan, La.) She then returned to New Orleans to teach at St. Ann School and St. Frances Cabrini where she was principal from 1958 to 1962. She then was appointed principal and superior of Sacred Heart School and Convent in Norco, La. Sister Bertrand then spent a year at Mercy Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa for certification in Hospital Administration prior to being named Assistant Administrator & Personnel Director at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, La. After another year of teaching in Bay St. Louis, Ms., she was named administrator at Terrebonne General from 1968 to 1974 and Social Service Director until 1976. In August 1976 Sister Bertrand was named Provincial of the New Orleans Province of the Sisters of St. Joseph for six years. In 1982-83 she conducted directed retreats at the Jesuit Spirituality Center in Grand Coteau, La. The following year she worked in community development for Associated Catholic Charities in New Orleans. Her next six years were spent as Vocation Development Coordinator for the New Orleans Region of the Sisters of St. Joseph. After one year as Executive Director of Development for the Sisters in the south, she moved to Cincinnati and, until 2007, was Executive Director of Development for the Sisters of St. Joseph Medaille. She assisted on the Mission Advancement Team St. Joseph's Academy (Baton Rouge) until she retired in 2012 when health needs dictated her move to Mount St. Mary's Convent in Wichita, Ks. A wake service will be held Sunday, April 14th, at 6:30 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, April 15th, at 10:30 a.m.at Mount St. Mary Convent in Wichita. Burial will follow immediately in the convent cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in New Roads, La., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph at 3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Sister Bertrand Lieux, CSJ, a Sister of St. Joseph for 72 years, passed away at Mount St. Mary Convent in Wichita, Kansas, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 88. A wake service will be held Sunday, April 14th, at 6:30 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, April 15th, at 10:30 a.m.at Mount St. Mary Convent in Wichita. Burial will follow immediately in the convent cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in New Roads, La., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph at 3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

