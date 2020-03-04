Skylar Curtis Horton, born to Wanda Horton and Curtis Abbott, Jr. on March 9th, 1983 and passed away at 11:53 pm on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 in his home. He was 36 and a resident of Baker. He worked as a Granite Fabricator and Installer and was a Army Veteran. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th at Rose of Sharon, 312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd., Baton Rouge from 9 am until religious service at 11 am, conducted by Pastor Stanley Plains. Dismissal to follow in Southern Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Reneshia Buggage Horton; parents, Wanda Horton and Sgt. Sean Dunn; two daughters, Sanai'ja and Saige Horton; two sons, Skylar St Bryce II and Reese Horton; sister, Alessi Horton (Ian Blake); brother, Torin Horton, Sr. (Dominique Norwood); three nieces, Alayna and London Horton and Harlow Blake; and two nephews, Torin Jr. and Cash Horton. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Abbott, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Harold Sr. and Dorraine T. Horton; paternal grandparents, Curtis Sr. and Fredonia Abbott; endearing aunt, Lillie Wilson Beals; and loving cousin, Delky Nelson. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020