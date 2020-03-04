Skylar Curtis Horton (1983 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Skylar Curtis Horton.
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose of Sharon
312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose of Sharon
312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Skylar Curtis Horton, born to Wanda Horton and Curtis Abbott, Jr. on March 9th, 1983 and passed away at 11:53 pm on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 in his home. He was 36 and a resident of Baker. He worked as a Granite Fabricator and Installer and was a Army Veteran. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th at Rose of Sharon, 312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd., Baton Rouge from 9 am until religious service at 11 am, conducted by Pastor Stanley Plains. Dismissal to follow in Southern Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Reneshia Buggage Horton; parents, Wanda Horton and Sgt. Sean Dunn; two daughters, Sanai'ja and Saige Horton; two sons, Skylar St Bryce II and Reese Horton; sister, Alessi Horton (Ian Blake); brother, Torin Horton, Sr. (Dominique Norwood); three nieces, Alayna and London Horton and Harlow Blake; and two nephews, Torin Jr. and Cash Horton. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Abbott, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Harold Sr. and Dorraine T. Horton; paternal grandparents, Curtis Sr. and Fredonia Abbott; endearing aunt, Lillie Wilson Beals; and loving cousin, Delky Nelson. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.