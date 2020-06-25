Smiley Brown entered into eternal rest June 22, 2020, at 10:39 pm, surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her son, Terry Horton. Visitation Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2:00 pm until religious service at 3:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Stanley Plain, officiating. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.