Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Wake 9:00 AM Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church Funeral 11:00 AM Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church

A Christian Burial celebrating the life of Smitty Joseph Lee will be held 11:00 am Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will follow in the church mausoleum. Mr. Lee was born in Sorrento on October 4, 1936 to the union of the late Jerome and Emma Trabeau Lee and passed from this life at his Gonzales home on January 10, 2020. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, retired from Texaco, served with the United States Army, and while serving played basketball for the Army Team. He enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, watching sports, and was an avid LSU fan. He is preceded in death by a son, David Jerome Lee, a son-in-law, Devin M. Naquin, his parents and siblings. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Anna Belle Perck Lee, his children, Terri Lee Bourgeois (Vince), Michael Lee (Gina), Paula Lee Guedry (Richard), Jo Ann "Joby" Lee Naquin, daughter-in-law, Sondra Adams Lee Marchand (Luke), stepson Craig Madere (Linda), 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Pallbearers will be Richard Guedry, Dustin Guedry, Dayton Guedry, Vince Bourgeois, Russ Bourgeois, and David Sischo. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice of Baton Rouge, Dr. Gretchen Yandle, Dr. Joseph Deumite, Dr. David Hanson, Dr. William Murrill, Dr. Terry Rehn, and Dr. Jean Saunders. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor his life and memory through St Joseph Hospice Foundation Baton Rouge, to give a gift please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/smitty-j-lee. Services with Church Funeral Services Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020

