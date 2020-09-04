Sondra Ann Monceaux Beard, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 67. She was a resident of Rosedale and native of Crowley, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious services at 10a.m., conducted by Rev. Tommy Dillon. Entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Beard; children, Michelle Regan and husband Kentry, Kenneth Beard, Jr. and wife Shirley, Patrick Beard and wife Holly, Rhonda Camden and Andrew; grandchildren, Timothy, Jr. and Donielle Robicheaux, Rylee Regan and fiancé Hunter, Coby Lemoine, Christopher Beard and wife Delacy, Vanessa Beard and fiancé Austin, Angelica and Draken Beard, Katelyn Beard and Morris, Patrick Beard, Jr. and Cheyenne, Mikayla and Zachary Beard, Andrea Beard Singleton and husband James, Holden and Kori Tullier; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Mae Leger; brother, Wallace Monceaux and wife Leanne and Russell Monceaux and wife Hazel; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Louis Monceaux and wife Gussie; mother, Louise Legnion; and sisters, Stella Gary and Leatrice Beard. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Beard, Jr., Patrick Beard, Sr., Timmothy Robicheaux, Jr., Christopher Beard, Patrick Beard, Jr., Holden Tullier Kentry Regan and Andrew Abbott, Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be Hubert Louis Beard and Zachary Beard. Sondra loved to cook. She lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed going on vacation with her family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.