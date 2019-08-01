Sondra LeBlanc Harris met her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family during her transition from life to eternal life. Sondra is the beloved daughter of Lawrence and Rita LeBlanc, and sister to Larry and Yvonne. She was loved by her husband, Frank Harris and adored by her four children, Brandi, Mendi, Ryan, and Cassi. Sondra was most affectionately known as "Mimi" to her eleven grandchildren: Bailee, Kailee, Abby, Railee, Kruz, Ethan, Hayes, Cora, Roman, Susanna, and Baby Harris. Sondra was the proud owner of Griffin Grill in Dutchtown. She also made many wonderful friendships as the AYBA Dutchtown Gym Commissioner for the last 25 years. She was greeted in Heaven by her father, Lawrence, sister, Patty, and two nephews, Dustin and Brady. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9-11am at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. Mass will begin at 11am with burial to follow at Cornerview Cemetery in Gonzales. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursfh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019