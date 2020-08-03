1/1
Sondra Lynn Jenson
Sondra Lynn Jenson passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 77. Sondra was a devoted and loving mom. She was creative and always writing, sewing, gardening, and loved to find old pieces of furniture and refinish and reupholster them. She loved her country and was proud of both her father and son's service in the military, she also sponsored a co-worker for citizenship, and actually looked forward to serving jury duty. After she raised her children, she decided to go to college and eventually graduated from the University of Houston. In 2011, she decided to retire from a successful career at The Forest Club in Houston, Texas and return home to be with her kids and grandchildren. She is a true dog lover and volunteered for several animal rescues. Over the years, she provided a home to three rescues, Zeke, Skittles, and Beaux. She is preceded by her parents, Retha Jewett, and Marvin Strain. She is survived by Ronald Civella, Sr., her daughters, Rosalyn Civella Murphy (Steven Murphy), Margaret Civella; son, Ronald Civella, Jr (Mary Stewart Civella); sister, Janet Gludd; grandchildren: Ronnie Civella (Trinity), Vincent Civella, Joseph Civella, Andrew LeGlue (Rondela), Paige LeGlue, Lauren Murphy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Baton Rouge www.Hospicebr.org. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
