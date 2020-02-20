Sonia Lea Bueche, 53, of Watson, LA, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church Family Life Center, Saturday, February 22, from 8:30 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. in the church sanctuary, officiated by Dr. Mark Crosby. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Bueche; children, Amanda Lea Bueche, Alyssa Gail Bueche, and William Blair Bueche; grandchildren, Carter and Camille Bueche; mother, Ann Lea; sister, Sylvia Lea; brothers, Michael and Steven Lea; as well as a wealth of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Lea, Jr. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020