Guest Book View Sign Service Information Verrette's Funeral Home 1018 Parent St New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7544 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Rosary 10:30 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at the church Send Flowers Obituary

There is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die. On Sunday, September 29, 2019 the Angel of God took the hand of our loved one and gently led her to paradise. Sonia Marie Lacour was born September 29, 1944 in New Roads, Louisiana to Albertha Christophe Hebert and Nathaniel Hebert, Sr. She was married to Lenwood "Chico" Lacour, and from this union came a daughter, Monica Hegwood; and two grandchildren, Quantae Hegwood and Arielle Hegwood. Sonia was a devoted housewife and a proficient seamstress. Her favorite pastime was helping the merchants at Saint Vincent de Paul to display and market their merchandise. Visiting will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday October 4th, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. with Rosary service at 10:30 A.M. The mass of Christian burial will be held at the church subsequently at 11:00 A.M. and will be conducted by the Reverend Joseph Doyle. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Lenwood "Chico" Lacour; her two grandchildren, Quantae Hegwood and Arielle Hegwood; a godson, Nathan Hebert Sr.; four sisters, Louise Albert, Veronica (Arthur) Young, Evelyn Hebert, and Alois Christopher; and a host of brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Sonia Lacour was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Albertha Hebert, Sr.; her daughter, Monica Hegwood; three sisters, Melvina Gremillion, Delores Terrance, and Mary Florence Hebert; and one brother, Nathaniel Hebert, Jr. There is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die. On Sunday, September 29, 2019 the Angel of God took the hand of our loved one and gently led her to paradise. Sonia Marie Lacour was born September 29, 1944 in New Roads, Louisiana to Albertha Christophe Hebert and Nathaniel Hebert, Sr. She was married to Lenwood "Chico" Lacour, and from this union came a daughter, Monica Hegwood; and two grandchildren, Quantae Hegwood and Arielle Hegwood. Sonia was a devoted housewife and a proficient seamstress. Her favorite pastime was helping the merchants at Saint Vincent de Paul to display and market their merchandise. Visiting will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday October 4th, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. with Rosary service at 10:30 A.M. The mass of Christian burial will be held at the church subsequently at 11:00 A.M. and will be conducted by the Reverend Joseph Doyle. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Lenwood "Chico" Lacour; her two grandchildren, Quantae Hegwood and Arielle Hegwood; a godson, Nathan Hebert Sr.; four sisters, Louise Albert, Veronica (Arthur) Young, Evelyn Hebert, and Alois Christopher; and a host of brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Sonia Lacour was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Albertha Hebert, Sr.; her daughter, Monica Hegwood; three sisters, Melvina Gremillion, Delores Terrance, and Mary Florence Hebert; and one brother, Nathaniel Hebert, Jr. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close