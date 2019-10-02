There is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die. On Sunday, September 29, 2019 the Angel of God took the hand of our loved one and gently led her to paradise. Sonia Marie Lacour was born September 29, 1944 in New Roads, Louisiana to Albertha Christophe Hebert and Nathaniel Hebert, Sr. She was married to Lenwood "Chico" Lacour, and from this union came a daughter, Monica Hegwood; and two grandchildren, Quantae Hegwood and Arielle Hegwood. Sonia was a devoted housewife and a proficient seamstress. Her favorite pastime was helping the merchants at Saint Vincent de Paul to display and market their merchandise. Visiting will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday October 4th, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. with Rosary service at 10:30 A.M. The mass of Christian burial will be held at the church subsequently at 11:00 A.M. and will be conducted by the Reverend Joseph Doyle. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Lenwood "Chico" Lacour; her two grandchildren, Quantae Hegwood and Arielle Hegwood; a godson, Nathan Hebert Sr.; four sisters, Louise Albert, Veronica (Arthur) Young, Evelyn Hebert, and Alois Christopher; and a host of brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Sonia Lacour was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Albertha Hebert, Sr.; her daughter, Monica Hegwood; three sisters, Melvina Gremillion, Delores Terrance, and Mary Florence Hebert; and one brother, Nathaniel Hebert, Jr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019