Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonia W. Johnson Jefferson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sonia Wilmetta Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7th, 2020. She was born in Hub, Mississippi on March 28th, 1925 to Geylon and Minnie Johnson. Known by many as Wilmetta, she had an infectious joy for life that touched everyone with whom she came in contact. She will lovingly be remembered for her kindness to others, and for her over 35 years of service to the deaf community through the Louisiana State School for the Deaf where she retired as the Supervisor of Vocational Programs. She was a graduate of Alcorn State University and Sonia Wilmetta Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7th, 2020. She was born in Hub, Mississippi on March 28th, 1925 to Geylon and Minnie Johnson. Known by many as Wilmetta, she had an infectious joy for life that touched everyone with whom she came in contact. She will lovingly be remembered for her kindness to others, and for her over 35 years of service to the deaf community through the Louisiana State School for the Deaf where she retired as the Supervisor of Vocational Programs. She was a graduate of Alcorn State University and University of Illinois . Wilmetta also attended Gallaudet University where she received training to educate the deaf. The love of sharing knowledge was deeply ingrained in her and was evident in both her professional and personal life. She patiently provided instruction in the classroom, or at home with her loved ones. An accomplished author, her book, 13th Child, published in 1973 was well received as were numerous other pieces of work published in the Morning Advocate newspaper. Her most recent project Hub (2014) was a video documentary of her secret to living life well. Wilmetta believed that kindness was the best medicine and often said everyone should be treated with heavy doses of it. Her family, close friends, and neighbors were frequent recipients of her kindness through deeds, encouraging words, or a surprise letter in the mail to remind them of her love. Wilmetta was a loyal member of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Nephus Jefferson Jr. and was his partner in life for 73 years until his recent passing on March 31, 2020. They enjoyed traveling and working in their garden together. Their love and respect for one another was visible to all. She is survived by their loving son, Roland Hayes Jefferson of Baton Rouge; sisters Iris Johnson and Gladys J. Hildreth, and brothers Lloyd Johnson and Kenneth Johnson (Carolyn). She also leaves to remember her fondly a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geylon Johnson and Minnie Toney Johnson, and siblings, Arthurine Johnson, Reverend Henry Johnson and Carol Johnson Washington. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close