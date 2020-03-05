Sonja Gail Acox

Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
222 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
222 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Sonja Gail Acox, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 61. She leaves to cherish her memories Ebonie Acox, daughter, Betty Whitfield, mother, Jackson Acox, father of Baton Rouge and Thaddeus Acox, brother and Camron Acox, nephew of Prairieville, LA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA at 9:00 am and Funeral services at 11:00 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
