Sonja Gail Acox, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 61. She leaves to cherish her memories Ebonie Acox, daughter, Betty Whitfield, mother, Jackson Acox, father of Baton Rouge and Thaddeus Acox, brother and Camron Acox, nephew of Prairieville, LA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA at 9:00 am and Funeral services at 11:00 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020