Sonja McCraney Travis, died on Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 at her home in Jackson. She was 73 years old and was retired from LA Department of Health and Hospitals with 31 years of service. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Jackson, on Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm and continues on Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 from 9am until religious service at 11am conducted by Dr. Joe Nesom and Bro. Jerry Jordan. Burial will be in Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, George Edward Travis, 2 sons, Jeffery Edward Travis and wife, Dana and Timothy Brett Travis; A sister, Gloria McGee; 3 grandchildren, Courtney Travis, Gavin Travis and wife, Cathy and Hunter Travis and wife, Kirbi; and 4 great grandchildren, Harrison Travis, Elliot Travis, Ella Travis and Mason Rojas. Sonja is preceded in death by her father, Richard Vernon McCraney, mother, Sally Bessie McCraney, 2 brothers, Bill Cowen and Jay Fred Cowen, and a sister, Margaret Ann George. Pallbearers will be Tom Nicholas, Jason Beggs, David McGee, Gavin Travis, Hunter Travis and Johnathan Travis. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Travis, Eugene Travis, Brad Travis, Greg Travis and Ruben Toney. Sonja graduated from Sulphur High School and studied nursing and graduated from McNeese University. She pursued graduate studies at University of Southern Mississippi. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019