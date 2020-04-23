Sonja Washington
Sonja Washington departed this life April 10,2020, at Our Lady of Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 57, due to complications of Congestive Heart Failure. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, a Celebration of Sonja's life will be held on Saturday April 25, 2020. Vistitation 11am until Religious Service at 12 noon at the New Covenant Worship Center 6515 Myrtle Street in Baker La. Conducted by Bishop Micheal L. Smith. Private Service for Immediate family only due to COVID 19 epidemic guidelines. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge. Services Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs, La.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 AM
New Covenant Worship Center
APR
25
Service
12:00 AM
New Covenant Worship Center
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
