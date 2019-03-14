Sonya 'Sal' Thomas

Sonya "Sal" Thomas departed this life on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 66, and a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2018 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 Hwy 403, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
