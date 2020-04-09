Sonya Jones Johnson departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 69, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020