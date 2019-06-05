Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonya Lambert "Sophie" Scearse. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Sonya "Sophie" Lambert Scearse, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Zachary Manor Nursing Home, passed away May 30, 2019. She is a graduate of Redemptorist High School and had a productive career of 25 years in industrial sales. Sonya loved life and lived it to the fullest and then some. She is survived by her sister, Denice Lambert, brothers, Lionel Lambert (Susan), Robert Lambert, Darrell Lambert (Cindy), all from Baton Rouge and Dale Lambert (Mary Bayne) from Dallas, TX; five nephews and three Nieces and 10 grand nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Noella Lambert. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Saturday, May 8 from 10:00 am until service time of 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, P.O. Box 45830, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. "All is well, Sophie"

