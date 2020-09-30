Sonya Thomas "Faye" "Sonnie Rae" Grayson entered into eternal rest at her home in Baker, Louisiana on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a 66 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a class of 1971 Scotlandville High School graduate; and retired from Louisiana Department of Labor. Public viewing at Bethany World Prayer Center, Baker, on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10-11:45am; private service to follow; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her father, Walter Thomas, Jr.; children, Jeron Grayson, Jr., Dallas, Texas and Sonyetta G. Anderson (Donnie); siblings, Rhonda Hampton Gordon, Terry G. Thomas, Sr. (Wanda), Karl G.Thomas (Theresa) and Sherri Thomas (Darryl, Sr.); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Jeron Grayson, Sr.; mother, Inez Thomas; brother, Darryl Hampton, Sr.; and her grandparents. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

