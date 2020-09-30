1/1
Sonya Thomas "Faye" "Sonnie Rae" Grayson
Sonya Thomas "Faye" "Sonnie Rae" Grayson entered into eternal rest at her home in Baker, Louisiana on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a 66 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a class of 1971 Scotlandville High School graduate; and retired from Louisiana Department of Labor. Public viewing at Bethany World Prayer Center, Baker, on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10-11:45am; private service to follow; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her father, Walter Thomas, Jr.; children, Jeron Grayson, Jr., Dallas, Texas and Sonyetta G. Anderson (Donnie); siblings, Rhonda Hampton Gordon, Terry G. Thomas, Sr. (Wanda), Karl G.Thomas (Theresa) and Sherri Thomas (Darryl, Sr.); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Jeron Grayson, Sr.; mother, Inez Thomas; brother, Darryl Hampton, Sr.; and her grandparents. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Bethany World Prayer Center
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
