Spaulding Francis "Rick' 'Neg" Solar Jr.
Rick passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his daughter's home in Houma at the age of 83. He was a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Houma. Rick was an Army Veteran who served in Korea during peace time. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Sunday, August 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, 8 a.m. until time of religious service at 10 a.m., conducted by his son, Rev. Ricky Solar. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Rick is survived by his children, Spaulding "Ricky" F. Solar, III (Stephanie), Mollie Solar Daigle (James), Pamela Solar Hill (Daryl), and Yancey Solar (Sherry); seven grandchildren, Spaulding "Ricky" Solar IV (Susanna), Savannah Solar, Reece Solar, Ryan Hill (Courtney), Nicholas Hill, Yancey Solar, Jr. and Matthew Lajaunie (Katie); four step-grandchildren, Alyssa Daigle (Jesse), Joshua Daigle (Farah), Shelbi Marklowitz (Tyler), Megan Pugh (Chandler); seven step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Zeringue, Lois Clement, Clabert "CJ" Solar (Ginny), James "Jimmy" Solar (Rosemary), and Richard "Dicky" Solar. Rick is also survived by his cat that he loved, Katzy. Rick was preceded in death by the love of his life that he was married to for 56 years, Louvenia "Lou" Smart Solar; daughter, Scarlette Belle Solar; father, Spaulding F. Solar Sr.; mother, Violet Guidry Petty (Moise "MP"); siblings, Betty Murphy, Jerri "Sue-Sue" Lofton, Lloyd Solar, Robert "Bobby" Solar and Evelyn McIntyre. Special thanks to Haydel Hospice, Terrebonne Homecare, Pattie, Nathaniel, Clara and Angie. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
AUG
10
Visitation
08:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
AUG
10
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
August 7, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
