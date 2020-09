Or Copy this URL to Share

Spencer L. Williams, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Oschner Hospital. He was 67 and a native of Zachary, La. Visiting on Friday September 18, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Bethany Church (North Campus) Baker, Louisiana. Religious service at 12:00 Noon conducted by Pastor Wayne Brown. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Survived by his wife Barbara Williams; daughter Kiara Williams, granddaughter Kylie Williams and Grandson Derrick Schuster, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store