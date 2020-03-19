Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Spencer Scott Hollingsworth Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Spencer Scott Hollingsworth, Jr., age 74, a native of Amite, LA and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Scott was the founder and president of Scott Hollingsworth Equipment Company, which has served the trucking industry for 42 years. He possessed a particular interest in the design and building of heavy industrial truck bodies. Scott's pride and joy was the restoration of the Bon Conge, a 1928 42-foot Elco flattop, which was once owned by Vice President under Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John Nance Garner. Scott enjoyed showing and competing in various wooden boat shows across the southeast. Scott is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonita Harris Hollingsworth, daughter Karen Hollingsworth Argrave and son-in-law Melvin Argrave, son Spencer S. Hollingsworth III and daughter-in-law Kelly T. Hollingsworth, three grandchildren Caroline Argrave, Spencer S. Hollingsworth, IV, and Melvin P. Argrave, IV, two brothers Joseph Phillip Hollingsworth and John Thomas Hollingworth, and sister Ann Hollingsworth Rozier. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer S. Hollingsworth, Sr. and Pauline Cooper Hollingsworth, and sisters JoAnne Moore Cashio and Jane Hollingsworth Newmann. Special thanks to Suzanne Lee for her love and support and Hospice of Baton Rouge, and in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent there. Memorial services to be held at a later date. For memorial updates, please email Spencer Scott Hollingsworth, Jr., age 74, a native of Amite, LA and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Scott was the founder and president of Scott Hollingsworth Equipment Company, which has served the trucking industry for 42 years. He possessed a particular interest in the design and building of heavy industrial truck bodies. Scott's pride and joy was the restoration of the Bon Conge, a 1928 42-foot Elco flattop, which was once owned by Vice President under Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John Nance Garner. Scott enjoyed showing and competing in various wooden boat shows across the southeast. Scott is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonita Harris Hollingsworth, daughter Karen Hollingsworth Argrave and son-in-law Melvin Argrave, son Spencer S. Hollingsworth III and daughter-in-law Kelly T. Hollingsworth, three grandchildren Caroline Argrave, Spencer S. Hollingsworth, IV, and Melvin P. Argrave, IV, two brothers Joseph Phillip Hollingsworth and John Thomas Hollingworth, and sister Ann Hollingsworth Rozier. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer S. Hollingsworth, Sr. and Pauline Cooper Hollingsworth, and sisters JoAnne Moore Cashio and Jane Hollingsworth Newmann. Special thanks to Suzanne Lee for her love and support and Hospice of Baton Rouge, and in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent there. Memorial services to be held at a later date. For memorial updates, please email [email protected] Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close