Stacey Word Schwab, a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend, & avid LSU fan passed away in her sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 47. She is survived by her children Ryan (23), Dylan (20), Madison (16), & Ian Schwab (12); parents Tom and Debbie Word; sister Brandi Word and Brandon Lacaze; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ralph & Deen Nichols and Pauline Word. Her wishes were to be cremated. Her family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
