Stacy Deshea Dutsch, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed from this life on August 15, 2019 at the age of 45. Stacy had a love for gardening and cooking. Stacy leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Marita Street (Stephen Myers); her brother Derrick Dutsch (Misty); her nieces and nephew (Amber Dutsch, Zoee' Dutsch, Beau Dutsch and Rustee' Averette); Aunts and Uncles (Wade Bozeman, Jr., John and Linda Bozeman, Gerald Bozeman, Marilyn and Kenneth Burgess, Richard and Cheryl Dutsch, Adelle Brown, Carolyn and Larry Broussard) and many cousins that she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her dad: David Dutsch; grandparents Etta and Wade Bozeman, Sr.; J.R. and Mable Dutsch. Friends and family visitation 4 to 7 and a service at 7 at Green Oaks Funeral Home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. May God hold you in the palm of His hand until we meet again.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019