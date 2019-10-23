Stan Riley, a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Visitation resumes on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Inner City, 24440 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m until religious service at 10 a.m. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Pugh's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019