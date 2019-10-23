Stan Riley

Service Information
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-2860
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Inner City
24440 Eleanor Drive
Plaquemine, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Inner City
24440 Eleanor Drive
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
Stan Riley, a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Visitation resumes on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Inner City, 24440 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m until religious service at 10 a.m. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Pugh's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
