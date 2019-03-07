Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanford Cyril "Stan" Stolzenthaler Jr.. View Sign

Our beloved father and grandfather, Stanford C. "Stan" Stolzenthaler Jr., passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a retired Registered Pharmacist and former owner of Capitol Drug Store. Over the years, Stan volunteered at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Fair, St. Vincent dePaul Pharmacy, and he was a perpetual adorer at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Stan is survived by his children and their spouses, Stanford C. Stolzenthaler III (Renee'), Cheryl S. Buckley (Larry), Virginia"Ginger" Stolzenthaler, Ellen S. Martinez (Gregory), M. Brent Stolzenthaler (Dawn), and Lisa S. Guarisco (Luke); his grandchildren and their spouses, Stanford Stolzenthaler IV (Anna), Kyle R. Stolzenthaler (Caitlin), Larry Allen Buckley Jr. (Christen), Christopher Blake Buckley (Felicity); Hannah, Olivia and Ella Stolzenthaler; Emily and Amie Martinez; Alec, Emma and Andrew Stolzenthaler; and Connor and Caitlin Guarisco; his great-grandchildren, Destinee, Anna, John Stanford, Crawford and Jane Clare Stolzenthaler; Anna Grace and Caroline Buckley; and Clayton Robbins; and by his sister, Connie Rourke. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Castman Stolzenthaler; grandson, William Alexander Guarisco; his parents, Stanford Stolzenthaler Sr. and Caroline Fraering Stolzenthaler; and his sister, Marjorie S. Richardson. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Boulevard from 11:00 until 1:00, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge as well as the staff and caregivers at The Haven at Windermere for their love and kindness during this difficult time. Memorial donations can be made to his alma mater, Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Academy or St. Vincent dePaul Pharmacy. Our beloved father and grandfather, Stanford C. "Stan" Stolzenthaler Jr., passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a retired Registered Pharmacist and former owner of Capitol Drug Store. Over the years, Stan volunteered at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Fair, St. Vincent dePaul Pharmacy, and he was a perpetual adorer at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Stan is survived by his children and their spouses, Stanford C. Stolzenthaler III (Renee'), Cheryl S. Buckley (Larry), Virginia"Ginger" Stolzenthaler, Ellen S. Martinez (Gregory), M. Brent Stolzenthaler (Dawn), and Lisa S. Guarisco (Luke); his grandchildren and their spouses, Stanford Stolzenthaler IV (Anna), Kyle R. Stolzenthaler (Caitlin), Larry Allen Buckley Jr. (Christen), Christopher Blake Buckley (Felicity); Hannah, Olivia and Ella Stolzenthaler; Emily and Amie Martinez; Alec, Emma and Andrew Stolzenthaler; and Connor and Caitlin Guarisco; his great-grandchildren, Destinee, Anna, John Stanford, Crawford and Jane Clare Stolzenthaler; Anna Grace and Caroline Buckley; and Clayton Robbins; and by his sister, Connie Rourke. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Castman Stolzenthaler; grandson, William Alexander Guarisco; his parents, Stanford Stolzenthaler Sr. and Caroline Fraering Stolzenthaler; and his sister, Marjorie S. Richardson. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Boulevard from 11:00 until 1:00, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge as well as the staff and caregivers at The Haven at Windermere for their love and kindness during this difficult time. Memorial donations can be made to his alma mater, Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Academy or St. Vincent dePaul Pharmacy. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close