Stanislaus "Stan-law" Buggage

Obituary
Stanislaus "Stan-law" Buggage departed this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Chateau D'ville Nursing Home, Donaldsonville, LA. He was 81, a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70393. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
