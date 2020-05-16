Stanley Blount
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Blount, 74, born on July 1, 1945, a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Humble, TX passed away from this life into eternal life on May 9, 2020 at Northeast Memorial Hospital in Humble, TX. He was a retired tree arborist. He is survived by two sons, Billy and Michael Blount, brother Jessie Blount, and wife Anna Lee, sister Christine Teague, sister-in-law Anne Blount, half brother Andy Blount, half sister Kathy Hayman, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friends Chris Allard and Anna Garza. He is preceded in death by his parents William Blount and Murphy (Francis) Stegall, sister Esther Sibley and husband Scofield, brother Henry Blount and his wife OraMae, brother Eldon Blount, Sr., and brother-in-law Joe Teague. No services will be held due to CDC guidelines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved