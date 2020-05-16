Stanley Blount, 74, born on July 1, 1945, a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Humble, TX passed away from this life into eternal life on May 9, 2020 at Northeast Memorial Hospital in Humble, TX. He was a retired tree arborist. He is survived by two sons, Billy and Michael Blount, brother Jessie Blount, and wife Anna Lee, sister Christine Teague, sister-in-law Anne Blount, half brother Andy Blount, half sister Kathy Hayman, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friends Chris Allard and Anna Garza. He is preceded in death by his parents William Blount and Murphy (Francis) Stegall, sister Esther Sibley and husband Scofield, brother Henry Blount and his wife OraMae, brother Eldon Blount, Sr., and brother-in-law Joe Teague. No services will be held due to CDC guidelines.

